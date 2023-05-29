Bailey’s 4 RBIs on 24th birthday leads Giants to 14-4 rout, drop Pirates under .500

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie Patrick Bailey had four RBIs on his 24th birthday, boosting the San Francisco Giants to a 14-4 rout of Pittsburgh that dropped the Pirates under .500 for the first time since the opening weekend of the season. Pittsburgh (26-27) has lost 19 of 25 games after a 20-8 start. The Pirates’ only other time under .500 was at 1-2. Bailey, a catcher who debuted on May 19, was playing his ninth major league game. After hitting a go-ahead, two-run double against 43-year-old Rich Hill in a five-run second inning, he added a two-run homer in an eight-run seventh.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.