Eovaldi wins 6th straight decision, Seager has 4 RBIs, Rangers beat Tigers 5-0

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi won his sixth straight decision, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer with four RBIs and the Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0. Eovaldi allowed four hits and a season-high three walks in five innings with four strikeouts. He is 6-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his last eight starts. Brock Burke, Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc finished a five-hitter, the Rangers’ fifth shutout this year. Matthew Boyd gave up five runs on five hits and four walks in six-plus innings. Detroit had been trying to reach .500 for the first time since a 4-4 start in 2022.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.