Florida’s Biondi shoots 67 to rally from 5-shot deficit for NCAA men’s golf title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fred Biondi shot a 3-under 67 and rallied from a five-shot deficit in the final round to earn Florida’s third individual men’s NCAA golf championship. Biondi shot 2-under 35 on the front nine at Grayhawk Golf Club and was three back after a bogey on No. 12. The senior from Brazil birdied the par-4 14th and closed with four straight pars, two-putting from 50 feet on No. 18 to finish at 7 under. Biondi joins Bob Murphy (1996) and Nick Gilliam (2001) as national champions at Florida. Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan just missed a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 that would have tied him with Biondi.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.