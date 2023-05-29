Guardians rookie Allen brilliant as Cleveland blanks Orioles 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Logan Allen allowed three hits in seven outstanding innings, and the Cleveland Guardians broke through for four runs in the seventh on their way to a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Will Brennan had three hits for the Guardians, who have won three of four. The Orioles will need to win their next two games against Cleveland just to go .500 on this six-game homestand — after they went 5-1 on a trip to play the Blue Jays and Yankees. Allen struck out a career-high 10 in his seventh big league start.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.