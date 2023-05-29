Guardians rookie Allen brilliant as Cleveland blanks Orioles 5-0
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Logan Allen allowed three hits in seven outstanding innings, and the Cleveland Guardians broke through for four runs in the seventh on their way to a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Will Brennan had three hits for the Guardians, who have won three of four. The Orioles will need to win their next two games against Cleveland just to go .500 on this six-game homestand — after they went 5-1 on a trip to play the Blue Jays and Yankees. Allen struck out a career-high 10 in his seventh big league start.