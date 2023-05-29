Hamlin calls for NASCAR to suspend Elliott after crash at Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin called for NASCAR to suspend Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott after a wreck involving both drivers on Monday at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After Elliott claimed that Hamlin bumped him twice during the race, Elliott appeared to hook the right bumper of Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota on lap 186, sending him into the wall and mangling his car. The crash sent both cars behind the wall, and left Hamlin fuming. Hamlin said called it a “tantrum” on Elliott’s part and that he “shouldn’t be racing next week.” Elliott, the most popular driver on the NASCAR circuit, said the crash wasn’t about retaliation for being bumped by Hamlin earlier in the race. “No, just unfortunate circumstances,” Elliott said.

