Martinez, Freeman power Dodgers’ big inning in 6-1 win over Nationals
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and Freddie Freeman had a two-run double during the Dodgers’ six-run fifth inning, and Los Angeles rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Bobby Miller yielded four hits and a run over six innings in his second consecutive victory to begin his career with the NL West-leading Dodgers. Nats starter Trevor Williams was sharp until the fifth, when Washington allowed six unearned runs as the Dodgers batted around in a rally made possible by an early error from shortstop CJ Abrams. Freeman extended his hitting streak to 18 games and continued his scorching May.