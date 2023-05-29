Newgarden earns record $3.6M for Indy win; Pedersen gets rookie of year honor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden is cashing in on his first Indianapolis 500 win with a record winner’s check of $3.666 million. The total purse of $17,021,500 also set a record for the second straight year, topping last year’s mark by more than $1 million. Marcus Ericsson earned $1.043 million. Benjamin Pedersen of A.J. Foyt Enterprises was the race’s rookie of the year and earned $50,000 for the honor. Race organizers say Sunday’s race drew more than 330,000 fans to the historic 2.5-mile Brickyard.

