Noda hits 3-run HR, A’s spoil Soroka’s return with 7-2 win over Braves to stop 11-game skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Noda hit a three-run homer that spoiled Michael Soroka’s long-awaited return to the majors from two separate tears of his right Achilles tendon, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to snap an 11-game losing streak with just their 11th win of the season. In another comeback story, A’s right-hander Paul Blackburn came off the injured list to make his season debut, striking out six with a pair of walks over four innings. He allowed four hits and one run as the Athletics won for only the second time in 16 games. Oakland had more losses through 55 games than any other major league team since 1900. Lucas Erceg pitched three shutout innings of hitless relief with four strikeouts for his first career win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.