Padres claim 2-time All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez off waivers from Mets

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The scuffling San Diego Padres have claimed catcher Gary Sánchez off waivers from the New York Mets. The two-time All-Star was designated for assignment last week after playing in three games for the Mets. He went 1 for 6 with three strikeouts and an RBI, looking shaky at times behind the plate. With the disappointing Padres getting meager offensive production at catcher, they hope Sánchez can provide a boost. Austin Nola and Brett Sullivan have struggled with the bat. Luis Campusano is expected to be sidelined until around the All-Star break following left thumb surgery. San Diego is responsible for just over $1 million in salary for Sánchez after assuming his $1.5 million, one-year contract.

