Stroman pitches 1-hitter as Cubs beat major league-leading Rays 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched a one-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs beat the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 1-0. Stroman simply dazzled, delivering his fourth complete game and second shutout in nine seasons. His only other one was against the Cubs during his 2014 rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He set a season high with 105 pitches and matched one with eight strikeouts. The right-hander walked one in winning his third straight start and helping the Cubs bounce back from a weekend sweep by the Cincinnati Reds. The only hit Stroman allowed was when Wander Franco delivered a clean single to left leading off the seventh. He then walked Brandon Lowe, but got out of that jam by getting Randy Arozarena to fly out and Josh Lowe to ground into a double play.

