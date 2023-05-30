Doping ban appeal of Bulgaria soccer player Yomov goes to sports court in June

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The doping case of CSKA Sofia winger Georgi Yomov will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month. CAS says it set June 28 to hear the Bulgarian’s appeal against UEFA. The 25-year-old player is challenging a four-year ban for a positive doping test during the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds this season. Yomov reportedly tested positive for traces of the anabolic steroid Turinabol. It’s best known for widespread use in the 1980s sports doping program in East Germany. UEFA says it does not comment on doping cases until any legal process ends. Yomov has played 10 times for Bulgaria.

