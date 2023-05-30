Indian wrestlers delay plan to throw medals into Ganges River as part of sexual abuse protest

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top wrestlers have held off for now from throwing their medals into the country’s sacred Ganges River as part of an ongoing protest against sexual harassment. A community leader intervened Tuesday and persuaded them against doing so. The wrestlers have been demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young female athletes. They had said they would throw their medals into the river and then begin a hunger strike in the capital New Delhi. The case has again highlighted the #MeToo movement in India, which picked up pace in 2018 when a spate of actresses and writers flooded social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.