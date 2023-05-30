Jabeur bounces back at French Open, Ruud, Gauff and Russian teenager advance

PARIS (AP) — Ons Jabeur got a do-over on Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open and won this time. A year after her first-round exit, the No. 7 seed Jabeur beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-1 to help erase some bad memories and answer questions about a recent calf injury. The Tunisian can now focus on trying to win her first major. No. 6 seed Coco Gauff stumbled early but got past Rebeka Masarova 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. Also Tuesday, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva dominated Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1. On the men’s side, No. 4 seed Casper Ruud beat Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, to remind the tournament favorites that he was runner-up to Rafael Nadal last year at Roland Garros.

