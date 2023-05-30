PGA Tour goes to Memorial, LPGA Tour has new event at Liberty National

The PGA Tour goes to the Memorial for the start of a busy stretch. The Memorial is an elevated event and has seven of the top 10 in the world. After the Canadian Open next week, it’s the U.S. Open in Los Angeles and the elevated Travelers Championship in Connecticut. The LPGA Tour starts a stretch of three stops in New Jersey over the next four weeks. First up is the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open. Michelle Wie West is the tournament host. The big story is the professional debut of Rose Zhang. The European tour is in Germany.

By The Associated Press

