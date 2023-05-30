Sevilla, Roma’s Mourinho put perfect European records on line in Europa League final

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A remarkable perfect record in European soccer must fall Wednesday when Sevilla faces José Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa League final. Sevilla has played six and won six finals of the Europa League and its predecessor the UEFA Cup. Mourinho has a 5-0 career mark in major European club competition finals dating back to the UEFA Cup triumph in 2003 when he coached Porto. Only one record can survive their meeting at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The Europa League trophy is just the first reward for the winning club. Both teams need to win to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

