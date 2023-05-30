Vegas, year removed from missing playoffs, gets to 2nd Stanley Cup Final

DALLAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are in their second Stanley Cup Final in the franchise’s six seasons a year after the only time they missed the playoffs. Captain Mark Stone credits the front office for keeping the core intact. Vegas reached the Cup final with a 6-0 rout of Dallas in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. Some of the leading scorers from the playoff run to the Cup final in 2018 as an expansion team are still in key roles. The only major change was with the coach. Bruce Cassidy just beat the man he replaced, Pete DeBoer. Cassidy was fired by Boston a year ago.

