49ers QB Brock Purdy resumes throwing program

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has officially resumed his throwing program as he tries to return from offseason elbow surgery in time for the season opener. Purdy began throwing on the side this week for the first time since undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow on March 10. General manager John Lynch told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the team is “encouraged” by Purdy’s progress and that he is “hitting all his marks.” Coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that Purdy was on schedule in his rehabilitation and that he was optimistic that he could be healthy enough to start Week 1 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.