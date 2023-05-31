Retired F1 champ Vettel to help lead new German team in Ellison’s SailGP

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Retired four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel and double Olympic sailing bronze medalist Erik Heil will help lead the new Germany SailGP Team in tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. Vettel will be a co-investor alongside team owner Thomas Reidel and both will take an active role in the management and performance of the team. Heil will steer the team’s 50-foot foiling catamaran. Germany becomes the 10th team in SailGP, which begins its fourth season on June 16-17 with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix at Navy Pier in Chicago.

