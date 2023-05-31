Skip to Content
Rookie Louie Varland throws 7 scoreless innings, Twins rout Astros 8-2

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Louie Varland threw seven scoreless innings and Donovan Solano drove in a season-high four runs to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 8-2 rout of the Houston Astros Wednesday night. It was a career-long outing for the 25-year-old Varland, who allowed four hits _ all singles _ and struck out five with a walk. Solano scored 2 with a single in Minnesota’s 3-run third and added two RBIs in the sixth to make it 7-0. Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two RBIs to help the Twins take the series 2-1 after his 10th inning homer Monday gave them a 7-5 win in the opener.

