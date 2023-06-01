Boeing signs alternative fuel deal with Los Angeles startup to cut carbon footprint

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Los Angeles startup that is designing facilities to remove carbon dioxide from the ocean says it has struck a pre-purchase agreement with Boeing. Equatic says it will provide the aerospace giant with a byproduct of the carbon removal process to help it cut emissions from planes. The carbon removal company says the deal is a pre-purchase agreement for the hydrogen that it produces when it removes the greenhouse gas from the ocean. The green hydrogen could then be used as a component in sustainable aviation fuel. Aviation currently accounts for about 2.5% of worldwide emissions of the greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

