Canada’s Penny Oleksiak to miss world swimming championships because of injury

TORONTO (AP) — Seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak will miss the world swimming championships in July while she continues rehabbing from injury. She had been coming back from left knee surgery since last August when she developed an unrelated shoulder issue. Oleksiak competed for the first time in nine months at the Mare Nostrum meet in Barcelona, Spain, in May. After that, she and coach Ryan Mallette decided she would focus on continued rehabilitation rather than swim at worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

