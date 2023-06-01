Former Slovakia captain Marek Hamšík to retire from soccer at end of season

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Former Slovakia captain Marek Hamšík is retiring from soccer at the end of the season. Hamšík says “soccer was my love, my passion and my job to which I gave everything.” The 35-year-old playmaker made a record 136 international appearances for his country and scored a record 26 goals. He also played for Italian club Napoli and spent his best years there from 2007-19. He scored 121 goals for Napoli and played a record 520 games for the club. Hamšík captained Slovakia to its only World Cup appearance at the 2010 tournament in South Africa. The Slovaks eliminated defending champion Italy and reached the round of 16.

