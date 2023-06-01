Jets’ Breece Hall working way back after knee injury cut short promising rookie season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall still believes he would have been the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last season if he had been healthy. A torn ACL in his left knee in Week 7 abruptly ended the New York Jets running back’s first NFL season. Hall says he can’t think about what could have been. He instead is focused on getting better every day and being a key playmaker in an upgraded offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Coach Robert Saleh expects Hall to be a full participant in training camp practices and is optimistic the Iowa State product will be ready to play in the regular-season opener.

