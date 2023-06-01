NFL expanding The Smart Heart Sports Coalition

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has expanded The Smart Heart Sports Coalition to 26 member organizations as it continues to advocate for all 50 states to adopt policies that will prevent high school students from fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest. The coalition was founded earlier this year in response to the life-saving emergency care provided to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It’s made up of men’s and women’s professional sports organizations and leading medical and advocacy groups. The WNBA is among the latest professional sports organizations to join along with the National Women’s Soccer League, Women’s Tennis Association and United States Tennis Association. The NBA, NHL and MLB have been members of the coalition since it launched in March.

