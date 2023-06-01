SEC to play 8-game conference football schedule in 2024; long-term model still TBD

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference will play eight league games in 2024 when it expands to 16 teams with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, but beyond that the schedule model is to be determined. Commissioner Greg Sankey says the conference’s presidents voted to implement a short-term solution to a scheduling conundrum that has been debated for more than a year. The SEC has been holding its spring meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast this week. Conference leaders have been trying to decide between a nine-game conference schedule that would include three annual rivalry games and an eight-game model with one annual rivalry game.

