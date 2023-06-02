Magill delivers key hit, regional host Indiana State rallies to defeat Wright State 6-5
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Grant Magill delivered a two-run single for the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and regional host Indiana State rallied to defeat Wright State 6-5. With Indiana State trailing 5-3, Josue Urdaneta singled leading off the eighth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Pottinger, his second RBI of the game. The next two batters walked before Magill delivered his clutch single. Jared Spencer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his sixth save. Zach Davidson pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter Matt Jachec.