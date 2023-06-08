Albies hits 3-run homer in 10th, Braves rally to beat reeling Mets 13-10 for 3-game sweep
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies lined a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the reeling New York Mets 13-10 for a three-game sweep. Orlando Arcia hit a tying solo homer off Mets closer David Robertson in the ninth to help the NL East leaders win their fifth straight. New York, which has dropped six in a row for the first time since August 2019, had won 122 consecutive games when leading after eight innings. The Mets wasted two homers from rookie Francisco Álvarez and an early grand slam from Brandon Nimmo as three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander struggled. Atlanta overcame a 9-5 deficit and came back from at least three runs down to win all three games in the series.