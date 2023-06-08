Bonner scores career-high 41, Sun hand Aces 1st loss

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner, a 13-year veteran, scored a career-high 41 points to set a franchise record and the Connecticut Sun beat the previously unbeaten Las Vegas Aces 94-77 to avenge a series loss two days ago. Bonner topped her previous high of 38, set in 2016, on a 3-pointer with 2:50 remaining for a 90-67 lead. The previous franchise record was 35, scored by Shannon Johnson in 2000 when the organization was the Orlando Miracle. On Tuesday, Bonner only had five points in a 90-84 loss to Las Vegas. But Bonner responded by scoring 14 of Connecticut’s opening 20 points on Thursday. Bonner finished 16 of 23 from the field. Las Vegas got within 64-54 early in the fourth quarter before Bonner scored the next seven Connecticut points.

