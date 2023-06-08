Djokovic and Alcaraz meet in French Open semifinals; other matchup is Zverev vs. Ruud

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are scheduled to play against each other for the first time in more than a year when they meet in the French Open semifinals. The much-anticipated showdown is the first singles match on Friday at Court Philippe Chatrier. It is the 45th Grand Slam semifinal for Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, and the second for Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain. Djokovic is hoping to leave Roland Garros this year with his third title in Paris and his 23rd major championship overall, which would break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis. The other semifinal will follow, pitting Casper Ruud against Alexander Zverev.

