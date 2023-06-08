Guardians’ José Ramírez homers in first 3 at-bats against Red Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first, a two-run homer — the 200th of his career — in the third and added another solo homer in the sixth. The switch-hitter hit two of the homers right-handed, and the other from the left side of the plate. Ramírez’s homer in the sixth came off former teammate Corey Kluber and gave the All-Star nine this season. His three-homer game is the fourth in the majors this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.