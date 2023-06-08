Haslem spent entire career with Heat, but almost went to the Nuggets

MIAMI (AP) — There is some irony in the Denver Nuggets being the last team that Udonis Haslem will ever suit up against. They were the team that almost got him out of Miami. In the summer of 2010 the Nuggets made a serious run at signing Haslem. The offer: five years, $34 million. And he was seriously tempted. But then Miami’s ‘Big Three’ roster of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade came together and Haslem took $14 million less to stay with the Heat.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.