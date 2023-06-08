NCAA changes delay-of-game penalty in women’s basketball, adds rule on flopping

The NCAA is changing its penalty for delay-of-game violations in women’s basketball and adding a new rule on flopping. Players will no longer get charged a technical foul for certain delay-of-game violations, including the one Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark got called for in the Hawkeyes’ NCAA championship game loss to LSU. The All-American received a technical foul because she didn’t pass the ball to an official after a foul was called late in the third quarter. That was deemed to be a delay of game by the officials. Under the new rule, that play would have resulted in the team getting a technical foul and not Clark.

