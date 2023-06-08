Wheeler, Clemens lead Phillies past Tigers 3-2 for 5th straight win
By AARON BRACY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Kody Clemens came through with a game-ending single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 for their fifth victory in a row. Brandon Marsh tied it in the ninth with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the defending NL champions. Nick Maton hit a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth after Tyler Nevin broke up Wheeler’s no-hit bid with one out in the eighth for the Tigers, who lost their sixth in a row and eighth in the last nine. The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.