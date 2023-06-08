Wheeler, Clemens lead Phillies past Tigers 3-2 for 5th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Kody Clemens came through with a game-ending single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 for their fifth victory in a row. Brandon Marsh tied it in the ninth with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the defending NL champions. Nick Maton hit a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth after Tyler Nevin broke up Wheeler’s no-hit bid with one out in the eighth for the Tigers, who lost their sixth in a row and eighth in the last nine. The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.