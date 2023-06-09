Astros place slugger Yordan Alvarez on IL with sore oblique

CLEVELAND (AP) — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who leads the majors with 55 RBIs, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort. Alvarez was removed after one at-bat Thursday in a 3-2 loss at Toronto, telling reporters that he initially felt discomfort during batting practice. It’s his seventh career IL stint. The 25-year-old outfielder returned to Houston for additional evaluation. Alvarez is hitting .272 with 17 homers in 57 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.