Brewers place Bennett Sousa, Jake Cousins on IL; Tyson Miller promoted

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers made some adjustments to their bullpen by sending left-hander Bennett Sousa and right-hander Jake Cousins to the 15-day injured list and recalling right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Nashville. Sousa’s assignment to the injured list is retroactive to Thursday as he recovers from left shoulder nerve irritation. Cousins’ assignment is retroactive to Sunday as he deals with right shoulder inflammation. The Brewers also sent right-hander Jason Alexander to their Arizona Complex League as he recovers from his shoulder injury.

