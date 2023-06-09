Bruce Brown delivers for Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of NBA Finals

MIAMI (AP) — The Denver Nuggets keep getting major contributions from unlikely sources in the NBA Finals. The latest came from Bruce Brown who scored 21 points off the bench in Denver’s 108-95 victory in Game 4 that put them up 3-1 on the Miami Heat in the series. The Nuggets are now one victory away from their first championship in franchise history. But they would not have gotten here if not for rookie Christian Braun scoring 15 points in Game 3 two nights earlier. Brown was crucial to Denver on Friday night when Nikola Jokic exited in the fourth quarter because of foul trouble.

