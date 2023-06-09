Celtics’ Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery as he enters pivotal offseason

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Grant Williams has undergone surgery to repair a tear of a ligament in his left hand and is expected to be sidelined from basketball activities for the next two months. The team said that Williams, 24, will need 6-8 weeks to recover. Williams averaged career highs in minutes, points and rebounds during the regular season. But each of those numbers fell during the playoffs as he slipped in and out of the rotation. He is a restricted free agent this summer.

