Chris Sale out until at least August because of shoulder, latest injury setback
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston left-hander Chris Sale will be sidelined until at least August because of a stress reaction in his left scapula. It’s the latest in a series of setbacks for Sale since the Red Sox agreed to a long-term deal before the 2019 season that guaranteed him $160 million. Sale left a June 1 start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning because of shoulder soreness. The 34-year-old went on the 15-day injured list the following day and Boston moved him to the 60-day IL on Friday. He won’t throw for three-to-four weeks.