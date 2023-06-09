Fernandez and Townsend beat Gauff and Pegula to reach French Open women’s doubles final

PARIS (AP) — Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend reached the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating second-seeded Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4. The Canadian-American pair will face unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China in Sunday’s final. Hsieh and Wang upset sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Gauff and Pegula were last year’s runner-up in women’s doubles at Roland Garros. They lost to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

