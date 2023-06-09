Guardians minor league lefty Jaime Arias suspended 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program. The commissioner’s office says the 21-year-old tested positive for a substance that modifies how a body metabolizes fat. Arias is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in six starts and six relief appearances for Double-A Akron of the Eastern League. Nine players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

