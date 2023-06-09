Hayes has career night, Pirates send Mets to 7th straight loss with 14-7 romp
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes tied career highs with five hits and four RBIs and the Pittsburgh Pirates drilled the mistake-prone New York Mets 14-7. The Pirates bounced back from a series loss to lowly Oakland sending the reeling Mets to a seventh straight loss. Hayes had a two-run single in the third and a two-run double in the fifth. The Pittsburgh third baseman is hitting .558 (19 of 34) with 11 RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak. Francisco Lindor hit his 12th home run for New York but the Mets stumbled without injured first baseman Pete Alonso.