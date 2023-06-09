Holmqvist surprise leader after first round of ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dani Holmqvist of Sweden shot a career-best 7-under 64 and took a one-shot lead over Jenny Shin of South Korea and Chinese rookie Yan Liu after the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Friday. Two-time ShopRite winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Georgia Hall of Hall of England were in a group of five players two shots off the lead in the 54-hole event at Seaview, close to Atlantic City. American Sarah Schmelzel, Soo Bin Joo of South Korea and Paula Reto of South Africa were also at 5 under. Defending champion Brooke Henderson was 2 under.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.