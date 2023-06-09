Jets’ Zach Wilson putting struggles behind, embracing chance to learn from Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson never expected to be here at this point in his NFL career. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft is the New York Jets’ backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. It has been a two-year stretch that has seen Wilson go from the future of the franchise to a reclamation project. Wilson says he’s not bitter the Jets brought in Rodgers because he simply didn’t play well. Wilson is instead putting his struggles behind him and embracing the chance to learn how to be successful from the player he idolized while growing up.

