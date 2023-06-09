Luis Robert Jr. hits RBI single in 9th to give White Sox 2-1 win over Marlins

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Elvis Andrus singled leading against Dylan Floro (3-4) and took second on a wild pitch before Tim Anderson struck out. The Marlins intentionally walked Andrew Benintendi, and Robert drove the winning single past third baseman Jean Segura. Dylan Cease threw six strong innings, and Liam Hendriks (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth. Yasmani Grandal homered and had three hits, and the White Sox cooled off surging Miami with their sixth victory in seven games. The Marlins had won a season-high six in a row. Cease gave up one run and four hits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.