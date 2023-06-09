Maple Leafs add Shane Doan to front office as special adviser

TORONTO (AP) — Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan has been hired as a special adviser to new Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving. The 46-year-old Doan spent his entire 21-year playing career with the Coyotes franchise. After his retirement as a player following the 2016-17 season, Doan spent three years in the NHL’s hockey operations department. He later worked in the Coyotes’ front office for two years and most recently served as assistant GM of the Canadian national team, which won gold at the 2023 world championship.

