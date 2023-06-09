MLB-worst Athletics beat Brewers 5-2 for 1st 3-game winning streak of season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit a two-run triple, Jonah Bride also drove in a pair of runs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Friday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. The Athletics (15-50) entered the day having put together the worst 64-game start by any team since the 1982 Minnesota Twins also went 14-50, but they’ve won their last three games by a combined score of 25-9. All three of those wins have come away from home. The Athletics — planning to move to Las Vegas — had lost 15 straight road games before this streak. After winning 11-2 and 9-5 in the final two games of a series at Pittsburgh, the Athletics carried that momentum into Milwaukee.

