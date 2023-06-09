Naby Keïta leaves Liverpool to sign with Werder Bremen

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Midfielder Naby Keïta is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer to move to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen. Keïta leaves Liverpool after five years with a team which won every major prize in English soccer. He was a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2019 and a Premier League winner one season later. The Guinea midfielder previously played for Leipzig for two years before joining Liverpool in 2018. He only managed 13 games for Liverpool this season because of injuries.

