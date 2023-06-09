NHL top prospect Connor Bedard draws comparisons to Connor McDavid as draft approaches
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL is going to have another Connor to contend with very shortly. That’s the expectation NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr has in comparing where Connor McDavid was before he was selected No. 1 by Edmonton in 2015, and Connor Bedard, this year’s top draft prospect. The Chicago Blackhawks currently hold the No. 1 pick, and Bedard is anticipated to be their selection once the draft opens in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 28. The 17-year-old player has spent the past two years putting up generational numbers with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League while also shining against his peers on the international stage.