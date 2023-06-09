NHL top prospect Connor Bedard draws comparisons to Connor McDavid as draft approaches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL is going to have another Connor to contend with very shortly. That’s the expectation NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr has in comparing where Connor McDavid was before he was selected No. 1 by Edmonton in 2015, and Connor Bedard, this year’s top draft prospect. The Chicago Blackhawks currently hold the No. 1 pick, and Bedard is anticipated to be their selection once the draft opens in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 28. The 17-year-old player has spent the past two years putting up generational numbers with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League while also shining against his peers on the international stage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.