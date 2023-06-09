Schwarber’s walkoff HR lifts Phillies past Dodgers for sixth straight victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 for their season-high sixth straight win. Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner also drove in runs for the defending NL champion Phillies, who pulled within a game of .500. Schwarber drove an 87-mph cutter on a 1-1 pitch from Caleb Ferguson (3-2) into the seats in right field to end the game. It was his 17th home run of the season. Schwarber now has four in eight games this month. Gregory Soto (2-4) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, retiring Mookie Betts and striking out Freddie Freeman for the final two outs.

