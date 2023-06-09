Taylor drives in all 3 runs as Twins snap skid, beat Jays in 10 innings

TORONTO (AP) — Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. The Twins snapped a season-high five-game skid. Taylor generated all the scoring for the Twins, who had totaled seven runs in their previous six games. Royce Lewis hit an infield single off Adam Cimber to begin the 10th, advancing automatic runner Ryan Jeffers to third. One out later, Taylor hit a flyball to left field and Jeffers slid home ahead of a bouncing throw from Whit Merrifield.

